Dandalla team mull options for Royal Ascot winner

Connections of Dandalla are considering options at home and abroad following her runaway victory at Royal Ascot.

Having made an impressive debut at Newcastle earlier in the month, the Karl Burke-trained juvenile took the step up to Pattern class in her stride as she trounced her rivals in the Albany Stakes.

Dandalla, who is jointly owned by Nick Bradley Racing and the trainer's wife, Elaine, is now set to test the water at Group Two level in either the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket on July 10 or the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly the following week.

Bradley said: "It was a great performance and we sort of thought she might do that, to be honest, although maybe not in that style.

"The word beforehand was really good. You never really know what your up against going into a juvenile race at Royal Ascot, but Karl was very hopeful and how right he was - he's done a great job with her."

Considering future options, Bradley added: "There's the fillies' only Group Two at the July meeting at Newmarket, or the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly on July 19. I think it will be one or the other of those.

"If she runs in the Papin she'll be taking on colts, but that wouldn't be a concern."

Bradley confirmed Dandalla's stunning performance has unsurprisingly brought about interest from prospective buyers, but he is hopeful she will not be sold.

He said: "We've probably had around 10 enquiries since last week, but I think we'll still own her (for her next run).

"She (Elaine Burke) has a significant share and we're not that interested in selling, to be honest."