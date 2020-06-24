Under The Stars set for Eternal mission

James Tate is hoping his 1000 Guineas sixth Under The Stars can make the most of having her sights lowered in the EBF Eternal Fillies' Stakes at Haydock.

A three-time winner from six starts as a juvenile, the daughter of Night Of Thunder was far from disgraced in the opening fillies' Classic of the season at Newmarket - finishing just over nine lengths behind the victorious Love.

Under The Stars is the likely favourite for Thursday's competitive Listed feature on Merseyside, and Tate is expecting a bold showing.

He said: "She's in good form and ran a nice race in the Guineas. She was just a bit fresh and a bit free, and we think coming back to seven furlongs will suit her - we think it could prove to be her optimum trip.

"It does look a strong race, but that has rather been the story of the season so far. It does look a bit more like a Group Three race on paper, rather than a Listed race.

"We haven't been done any favours by the draw (stall 14). But she always runs well, and I'm sure she will again."

Charlie Appleby fires a twin assault, with William Buick apparently preferring Althiqa to stable companion Spring Of Love.

Althiqa made a successful racecourse debut at Thirsk in May of last year before a spectacular return from more than 12 months on the sidelines at Newmarket two weeks ago.

Spring Of Love won on her only previous start on the Rowley Mile last October, and will carry the second colours of Godolphin in the hands of James Doyle.

Other contenders include Tom Dascombe's Boomer - 12th of the 15 runners in the Guineas - Sir Michael Stoute's Jovial and the Roger Varian-trained Stylistique.