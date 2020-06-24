Telecaster to run in La Coupe at ParisLongchamp

Hughie Morrison is hoping Telecaster can build on his encouraging Haydock reappearance when he crosses the Channel for the La Coupe at ParisLongchamp.

The four-year-old made a pleasing return in his first race since the Coral-Eclipse last July when third to Lord North in the rearranged Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

The winner franked the form with an emphatic victory in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last week, a resounding confidence boost for Telecaster's chances on Thursday.

"We are going to France, because I was looking for a mile and a quarter Group Three he could win," said Morrison.

"Hopefully the ground won't be too quick for him. We nearly put him in the Prince Of Wales's, but that would have been a quick enough turn around.

"It will be interesting to see how he takes the travelling. He seemed fine after Haydock, and I didn't have any negatives about the run.

"He probably would have enjoyed it more if we had let him roll on. That Haydock race could turn out to be better than the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.

"He does plenty at home, but hopefully he will come for that run, and I'd be disappointed if he doesn't."

Just five rivals are set to take on Telecaster. Among them is Romanciere, trained by Andre Fabre.