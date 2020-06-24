Hayley Turner on sidelines after Kempton fall

Hayley Turner is facing a spell on the sidelines after dislocating her collarbone in a fall at Kempton.

She was injured after her mount Red Armour suffered a fatal injury over a furlong out in the Unibet Extra Place Offers Every Day Handicap on Saturday evening.

Turner, who rode her second Royal Ascot winner aboard Onassis last week, was able to return home after the incident and is hoping for a swift recovery.

She told her Mansionbet blog: "I was quite sore in the aftermath, so my boyfriend Nick kindly picked me up, and Jimmy Quinn drove my car home. Everyone in the weighing room was incredibly helpful, and Josie (Gordon) even ran down the track to see if I was OK.

"I got home and was still very sore, so I got on to Jerry Hill. Dr Jerry Hill is the PJA doctor and is a great help to us all whenever something like this happens.

"He spoke to Kempton's team, and they guessed what might have happened to my shoulder. Jerry managed to squeeze me in to see Geoff Graham, who looks after all the National Hunt guys in Cardiff.

"I was really lucky to get an MRI scan on Monday with him, because it's a nightmare getting anything in at the moment. I got the results back yesterday which confirmed I have dislocated my collarbone. The recovery shouldn't take too long (I'm hoping), so hopefully I'll be back riding soon.

"All in all, I feel fortunate because it could have been so much worse."