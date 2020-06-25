Goodwood unveil Qatar Festival prize funds

A total of £2.3million will be on offer across the five days of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which kicks off behind closed doors on July 28.

The feature event of the week - the Qatar Sussex Stakes - will be run for £275,000, in contrast with the £593,391 taken home by last year's victor Too Darn Hot.

The mile event could be a highlight of the summer with Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Siskin, Royal Ascot winner Alpine Star and last year's top rated two-year-old Pinatubo all under consideration, while Stradivarius could get the meeting off to a flyer with his attempt to win a record fourth Goodwood Cup on the opening day.

Adam Waterworth, managing director at Goodwood, said "Obviously prize money for this year's Qatar Goodwood Festival is less than previous years, and significantly less than we would want, but any major race meeting is reliant on attendances and hospitality for the majority of its revenue.

"Without the support of all our sponsors - but especially that from the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club - we would not have been able to offer anything like the prize money levels we have announced today.

"I would like to thank HE Issa Al Mohannadi, Chairman of QREC, and their CEO Nasser al Kaabi, for working with us in this most difficult of times and continuing to support racing in the UK. QREC have been hugely supportive and their commitment to our pattern races is hugely appreciated."

Unibet will continue to sponsor the major handicaps through the week, and John Pearce Racing are new sponsors for this year of the Gordon Stakes with the meeting running July 28-August 1.