Australis tops 20 in Northumberland Plate

Ante-post favourite Australis heads a maximum field of 20 for the Betfair Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

Roger Varian's four-year-old has attracted decent market support since returning from a 241-day absence when successful at Wolverhampton this month.

Australis has a double-figure draw on Saturday, allotted stall 12.

He will be re-opposed by Hugo Palmer's Caravan Of Hope, runner-up to him at Wolverhampton and drawn towards the outside in 17 this time. Palmer is also represented by Collide, who was unplaced at Royal Ascot last week.

Carnwennan was winner of the consolation race, the Northumberland Vase, 12 months ago - but has comfortably made the cut for this year's feature. He will race from stall 13.

Alan King, successful last year with Who Dares Wins, has an interesting contender in Rainbow Dreamer (15). A four-time winner over the winter, the seven-year-old shaped well after four months off when fourth to Nayef Road over the course and distance three weeks ago.

It is 26 years since Mark Johnston enjoyed his only Plate victory to date with Quick Ransom. The Middleham handler relies on King's Advice (8), who was sixth in 2019, and Anyonecanhaveitall (18) to end his drought in the Pitmen's Derby.

Cosmelli (16), fifth last year, tries again and is one of two runners from Gay Kelleway's stable - along with Queen Alexandra Stakes third Mukha Magic (20).

Richard Fahey's Magic Circle (3) heads the weights on 9st 10lb.