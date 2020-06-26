Golden Horde set for Cup challenge

Clive Cox reports Golden Horde to be on course to tackle his elders in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket after his authoritative triumph over his contemporaries in the Commonwealth Cup.

The three-year-old colt staked a strong claim for sprinting honours with a convincing length-and-a-half verdict over American raider Kimari on his first start since finishing a close second in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket last September.

He will now bid to emulate his sire Lethal Force, who lifted the July Cup for the Cox stable in 2013.

"He's come out of it really well. He took the race super. It was a great performance," said Cox.

"It's our intention to go for the July Cup and we're very happy with him. That's precisely where we're heading, all being well."

Cox expects Positive to make his mark after finishing fourth behind Palace Pier on his first run of the year in the St James's Palace Stakes at the Royal meeting.

The Lambourn handler felt the slow early pace did not help Positive, who beat subsequent 2000 Guineas hero Kameko in the Solario Stakes at Sandown in August.

Cox has yet to make any plans for the son of Dutch Art, but has high hopes for him as the season develops.

"It was a muddling race and I think they really sprinted up the straight after a messy journey to the bend," he said.

"He's come back fine. I'm sure he'll be able to take a step forward and even stay another furlong or two in due course as well.

"We'll just see how we are for another week first and then make a plan, but he's a horse we hold in high regard and I'm sure he'll prove that once more."