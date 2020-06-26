Aramon too strong in Grimes Hurdle

It was business as usual for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Tipperary, as just two days into the resumption of jumps racing Aramon showed a smart turn of foot to win the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle.

The champion trainer and jockey teamed up to great effect in the Grade Three, with the former top-class novice shrugging off top-weight to stamp his class on matters.

The race had looked a good opportunity for Henry de Bromhead's Petit Mouchoir to get back to winning ways, but the 11-10 favourite had no answer to Aramon's finishing kick, as Townend moved stylishly into contention and flew the last.

In a matter of strides the race was over as Aramon (9-2) pulled two lengths clear. Wonder Laish ran on for third.

It was Aramon's first run since being beaten only by stablemate Saint Roi in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, and he provided Mullins with a fifth win in the race since 2014.

It was a winning first ride back for Townend, who said: "I suppose he did well as he wasn't really well treated at the weights. He looked big in the parade ring and hopefully he can improve again from it.

"He'll have plenty of weight wherever he goes, but I'm sure the Galway Hurdle could be a possibility for him."