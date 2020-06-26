Kew Gardens retired to stud

Aidan O'Brien's top-class stayer Kew Gardens has been retired to stud.

Winner of the 2018 St Leger at Doncaster, the Galileo five-year-old memorably got the better of Stradivarius in a thrilling finish to the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on British Champions Day last season, his final outing.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Kew Gardens came out on top by a nose, but unfortunately never got to run again.

He retires having won six of 17 races and approaching £1.5million in prize-money.

"Kew Gardens is a big, good-looking horse, clear winded and an excellent mover," O'Brien told the Coolmore website.

"He has super mind and is extremely brave. He was a top-class middle-distance horse."

Kew Gardens will stand under Coolmore's National Hunt banner next season.