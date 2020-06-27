Newbury to host pop-up event on Derby day

Newbury racecourse has attempted to recoup some of its losses incurred during Covid-19 by creating a pop-up 'Pub in the Paddock' for guests to watch the Investec Derby.

As well as the Derby, the Oaks will also be shown along with two live Premier League matches next Saturday.

Tables and chairs will be set at socially-distanced levels, and the bars will be accepting only cashless payments.

Tickets were free, but all available for a maximum attendance of 300 have already been reserved.

Harriet Collins, Newbury's head of public relations, said: "With beer gardens opening, we felt that it was a bit of an opportunity because we have outdoor space and we can do it in a socially-distanced way.

"It's a limited capacity of 300, and you were able to reserve a table, but actually we haven't got any left.

"It's a chance for some of our members who have been starved of live sport to enjoy the Derby with some friends, and we're hopeful that in the not too distant future we can start to welcome back owners, sponsors and customers.

"We're not in breach of any guidelines and we're viewing it as a chance to gain some revenue in very uncertain times, as well as easing a bit of pressure on local business.

"They may have to bring a brolly, but we've got the big screens, people will be safe and at the same time catch up with friends and family.

"Some of the feedback on Twitter has been negative, but that can be a nasty place at times. On our Instagram and Facebook feeds, the idea has been universally welcomed."