Buckhurst too sharp for Dragonet

Buckhurst led throughout as Joseph O'Brien interrupted his father Aidan's winning run in the Dubai Duty Free Jumeirah Creekside Hotel Alleged Stakes.

O'Brien senior had been the successful trainer in the previous two runnings of the Group Three at the Curragh, and was represented this time by odds-on favourite Sir Dragonet.

It was Joseph, however, who supplied this year's winner of the 10-furlong contest which featured just three runners - completed by his own Numerian.

Wayne Lordan made the pace from the outset on Buckhurst - and when his two rivals came to challenge, the 13-8 second-favourite held off the challenge of both Sir Dragonet and Numerian, in that order, by a length and a half.

Buckhurst was chalking up his third course-and-distance victory at this level, having also beaten an odds-on Sir Dragonet here last August in the Royal Whip Stakes.

His trainer said: "He ran a good race in Navan (a narrow second, earlier this month) and he was unlucky not to win. It was just a bob of the heads.

"He's come forward and going back to 10 furlongs suited him.

"He's always been a good horse, but it's nice to get him back on track. He's uncomplicated and well able to go along (in front). Wayne gave him a lovely ride.

"It was a small field, but they are three good horses in all fairness. I felt he won well at the line.

"The Tattersalls Gold Cup looks the obvious race for him now."

There was an all-the-way winner of the opening Dubai Duty Free The Irish Village Irish EBF Maiden too, in the shape of Aidan O'Brien's 5-2 favourite Serpentine, initiating a first- and second-race double for Lordan.

Serpentine was breaking his duck at the third attempt and after he had stormed home by an emphatic nine lengths from stablemate Monument Valley, O'Brien revealed a high-profile plan to make the most of the three-year-old's stamina later in the season.

He said: "He's a horse that will probably get the Leger trip. He stays well, and I'd say he's a Leger horse.

"He's come forward well from his previous run. He's very genuine and very uncomplicated.

"Wayne said he went to the line very strong, and he'll go up to a mile and a half the next time for maybe something like the Voltigeur."