Magical ready for Pretty Polly comeback at the Curragh

Magical makes her return to action in the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

The daughter of Galileo - the subject of so many battles with the mighty Enable - was a popular winner of the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October and was due to head to the Breeders' Cup afterwards before being covered by No Nay Never.

In the end the multiple Group One winner did not travel to Santa Anita after developing a temperature, and connections had a rethink on calling time on her racing career.

The five-year-old faces four rivals in Sunday's Group One feature and has upwards of 8lb in hand of all of her rivals, the nearest being her year younger Aidan O'Brien stablemate Fleeting - who does have the benefit of a recent run.

O'Brien said of Magical: "She's in good form and just ready to start. Obviously it's her first run."

Of the change of heart from the Coolmore team to send her back into training, he added: "I'm delighted, and it's great to have her back.

"We'll just get her started gently."

Fleeting has proved rather hard to win with since her juvenile days, but does boast some classy form.

The Zoffany filly finished second in the Ribblesdale, Irish Oaks and Prix de l'Opera last season - and filled the same spot on her comeback in the Mooresbridge Stakes.

"She had a nice run on her first run this year and she's been in good form since the last day," said O'Brien.

Willie Mullins' True Self has her first run in Ireland for almost a year, but she has certainly not been resting on her laurels.

Since then she has been to England, Australia (where she won), Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

Jessica Harrington's Cayenne Pepper won her first three outings last season, and signed off with a fine effort when fourth in the Fillies' Mile.

The field is completed by Ger Lyons' Roca Roma, another three-year-old who steps up in class after winning a Gowran maiden last time out.