Sam Spinner set to return to action in October

Jedd O'Keeffe is optimistic Sam Spinner will make his return from a pelvic injury in October.

The former classy staying hurdler was ruled out for the rest of last season after taking his unbeaten record over fences to three at Doncaster in December.

But the eight-year-old will go back into training next week.

O'Keeffe said: "He's great. His time in the field is coming to an end next week, and he will start doing some gentle exercise and some rehab exercise work in accordance with advice from the vets.

"Hopefully, we'll be cracking on and having him ready to run mid or late October."