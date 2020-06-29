Mishriff in Prix du Jockey Club frame at Chantilly

John Gosden's Mishriff is among 27 colts in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.

An impressive winner of a Newmarket Listed race on his return to action, beating better fancied stablemate Waldkonig, Gosden favoured keeping him at 10 furlongs rather than stepping up in trip for Epsom.

The only other entry from Britain is Paul and Oliver Cole's Celtic Art, runner-up in a Deauville Listed race last October.

Aidan O'Brien has left in four, headed by Armory, while Joseph O'Brien can choose from seven, including Irish Derby also-ran Crossfirehurricane.

Andre Fabre's Victor Ludorum will attempt to do the French Guineas and Derby double which stablemate Persian King so nearly pulled off last season.

He turned around previous form with The Summit, who had beaten him in the Prix de Fontainebleau in May, his only defeat in his career.

Fabre could also run the promising Ocean Atlantique while Christophe Ferland's Pao Alto, who beat Ocean Atlantique in the Prix la Force, is another major contender.

Jessica Harrington's impressive Coronation Stakes winner Alpine Star is among 17 in the Prix de Diane.

Donnacha O'Brien's Fancy Blue could make the trip along with his brother Joseph's New York Girl, who ran in the Irish Derby on Saturday, while their father Aidan has left in Irish Guineas winner Peaceful.

The home team is headed by Jean-Claude Rouget's duo of Raabihah and Tawkeel.

Peter Chapple-Hyam's Bharani Star and David Simcock's Oriental Mystique could make the trip.