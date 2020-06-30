Peaceful to miss Investec Oaks and head to France

Peaceful is likely to head for Sunday's Prix de Diane at Chantilly, with Love heading for Saturday's Investec Oaks at Epsom, as Aidan O'Brien looks to keep his star fillies apart.

Love won the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket in fine style, while Peaceful romped away with the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Both were entered for Epsom, but it now seems likely only one will run.

"I was talking to the lads (John Magnier, Derrick Smith and Michael Tabor) this morning and it looks like Love, Passion and Ennistymon will go to Epsom," said O'Brien.

"Peaceful might go to the Diane. That's what we're thinking at the moment anyway. The Diane is worth a lot of money.

"I think it's a question of splitting them up - that's the way the lads are thinking at the moment and you can't blame them for that.

"The other two going to Epsom with Love are very good fillies. One of them was second and the other one was third in the Ribblesdale, so they are both very good fillies.

"Everything has gone well with Love. Everyone who rides her has been very happy and the plan has always been to take her for the Guineas and then go to the Oaks.

"We've always felt she'd be very comfortable going up in trip, so we're looking forward to it.

"We weren't sure about a mile as she got it well at two, but Ryan (Moore) gave her a beautiful, uncomplicated ride and kept it simple for her. Her gave her every chance to show all her best attributes.