Franconia set for Musidora Stakes at York

Franconia, who broke her maiden in Listed company at Newbury last month, will head for the Musidora Stakes at York next week.

The Group Three is normally one of the best trials for the Oaks - but in this coronavirus-affected season, it will take place after the Classic.

Trained by John Gosden, the daughter of Frankel was given quotes for the Oaks after her win.

But he was quick to point out that as a half-sister to the stable's former Nassau Stakes heroine Winsili, it is sensible to stick to 10 furlongs for the time being.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner Khalid Abdullah, said: "She's going to go to the Musidora - we're doing it the wrong way round!

"Unfortunately this year is all a bit upside down.

"She's a promising filly, (but) Newbury was only her second ever race.

"We have good faith in her, but we were never really tempted by the Oaks. We'll just see how we go."