Ger Lyons eyes Sussex Stakes gold with Siskin

Ger Lyons has his fingers crossed travel restrictions are lifted in time to allow Colin Keane to ride Siskin in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on July 29.

The First Defence colt maintained his unbeaten record when overcoming a troubled passage to win the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas in fine style.

Lyons immediately nominated Goodwood as his next port of call - but he is hoping the quarantine rules currently in place due to Covid-19 are eased sufficiently to enable his stable jockey to travel.

"I'm trying to be kind to the horse, but he's getting fresh," said Lyons, speaking on Nick Luck's Daily Podcast.

"I don't think you can have an easy run in a Group One and he lost a bit of weight, so the timing is perfect between the Irish Guineas and Goodwood.

"Getting him there is the next problem and then - hopefully in the middle of July it won't be an issue - but there's the 14-day isolation which means Colin can't go over and ride him.

"We'd have to run him still as it's his three-year-old career, we can't lock the horse up so we'd have to go over - there's loads of jockeys so that's not a problem, but Colin's his jockey and it's nice to keep your own man intact.

"We sing off the same hymn sheet so it would be nice. Hopefully the Government restrictions will be lifted by then."