Chapple-Hyam sweet on Oaks hope Bahrani Star

Peter Chapple-Hyam feels Bahrani Star can outrun her odds in the Investec Oaks on Saturday.

The Newmarket handler has won the Derby twice, with Dr Devious and Authorized, but has still to win the fillies' Classic.

The daughter of Sea The Stars, owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds, finished fourth of 11 in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot when sent off at 100-1.

"Andrea (Atzeni) rode her exactly as I told him to and I perhaps should have been more adventurous," said Chapple-Hyam.

"If I had her up near the front a bit more, I think we would have seen an even better result. I wasn't entirely sure she'd stay, and I thought they'd go harder. The way the race was run didn't really suit horses coming from behind. All in all it was a very good run.

"Frankly Darling was very good in the Ribblesdale and we'd probably struggle to beat the two favourites (Love and Frankly Darling) if they are on top form. However, I see no reason why we can't possibly turn the form around with Aidan's (O'Brien) two (Ennistymon and Passion) that beat us at Ascot or, at the very least, one of them.

"I have had a big-priced filly place in the Oaks in the past (Inchila, fourth at 40-1 in 2014) so that never bothers me.

"I know their ability going in and I think I know what it takes to win an Oaks or at least go very close.

"A few that are ahead of her in the betting I don't think their current form is as good so I wouldn't be that worried about her price."