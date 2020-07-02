The Lir Jet could be set for Chantilly

Michael Bell is considering the Darley Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly as the next target for unbeaten Norfolk Stakes winner The Lir Jet.

The Newmarket trainer has earmarked the extended five-furlong Group Two on July 19 as a potential destination for the Qatar Racing-owned Prince Of Lir colt.

After breaking the five-furlong course record at Yarmouth on his debut, The Lir Jet took a step up in class in his stride over the same trip at the Royal meeting to land the same Group Two contest his sire won in 2016.

Bell said: "The Lir Jet is very well and seems none the worse for his Ascot exertions. He was very fresh in his exercise on Tuesday morning.

"He has been entered in the Robert Papin, and that is very much an option because he doesn't have a penalty for that.

"He will also hold entries in the Prix Morny and Phoenix Stakes, but he is likely to take his chance in the Papin first."

With The Lir Jet's two victories coming in contrasting conditions, Bell holds no concerns over the ground for his next start.

He said: "He has now won on both quick and softer ground, so we don't have to avoid certain conditions.

"I don't see the five-and-a-half-furlong trip being a problem for him, either. Let's just hope he likes the French air!"

Bell can reflect with satisfaction on The Lir Jet's latest success - but admits he had a few anxious mid-race moments before his new stable star emerged victorious.

He added: "Before the race I was very confident about his chance, but not during it. There was an anxious moment two out, because it looked like the bird had flown.

"The last furlong I began to feel more hopeful again as he showed what a good turn of foot he has."