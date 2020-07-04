Martin Harley lands Woodcote Stakes on Twassol

Martin Harley got off to a perfect start on Investec Derby day at Epsom as Twaasol lifted the opening Woodcote Stakes.

Harley rides outsider Worthily in the feature event at 4.55, but Twaasol was sent off 9-4 favourite for this Listed event after winning his only previous start.

The Owen Burrows-trained winner had to work reasonably hard for the prize but was on top at the line, fending off Modern News by a length and a half.

Burrows said: "He's a neat little horse and he's got a good mind on him. He's a well-balanced horse so I was confident he would handle course."