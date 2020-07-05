Nunthorpe target for Art Power

The Nunthorpe at York is one of several options under consideration for Art Power following his dominant victory in Ireland.

Having registered a third straight win with a brilliant display in handicap company at Royal Ascot last month, Tim Easterby's grey graduated to Group Three company with honours on Saturday - comfortably seeing off Group One-winning filly Millisle in the Lacken Stakes at Naas.

Top-level assignments await Art Power, but next weekend's July Cup at Newmarket is not on the agenda.

Easterby said: "It was brilliant to see him win the way he did. It wasn't straightforward - taking him to Ireland and everything - but Patrick Prendergast helped us once he got over there, and it all worked out well.

"We were delighted with his performance. He's a real professional and he seems equally effective over both trips (five and six furlongs) - I think he could even get seven furlongs if you wanted.

"I don't think we'll be going for the July Cup next week, but there's lots of options for him. He's in the big sprint in Ireland - the Flying Five (Curragh, September 13). He'll be entered for the Nunthorpe at York next month and the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September.

"We haven't ruled out running him at Goodwood, but we'll just see how he is over the next week or so."