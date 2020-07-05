A'Ali back in the groove at Sandown

A'Ali bounced back to his brilliant best to make a return to winning ways and open his account for the campaign in the Coral Charge at Sandown.

Having failed to see out six furlongs on his seasonal return at Newcastle, last year's Norfolk Stakes hero appeared to appreciate the drop back to the minimum trip for this Group Three affair.

Despite being slowly away from stall one, the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained colt showed a good turn of foot once put in clear daylight by Frankie Dettori, before getting the better of favourite Liberty Beach by a length.

Ed Crisford said of the 12-1 winner: "It was nice to see the horse come back. Six furlongs at Newcastle on the all-weather didn't work out. He came out of the race really well. He was training well and back at five he did it really well.

"He is a triple Group Two winner, but he went to America (for the Breeders' Cup) and had one bad run and he became forgotten quickly.

"He is a good horse and he deserves to be where he is. He is not the biggest, but he has got an engine."

Equally delighted with the performance was Dettori, who was celebrating a fourth victory aboard A'Ali.

He said: "He has not grown much from two to three, but what he lacks in stature he makes up for in heart and guts.

"The number one draw here is the best draw on the sprint track, but you have got to get the splits. I was determined to stay on the rail. A furlong and half out I had to pull him out though and he did the rest. He got his head down like a terrier and he wants to win.

"I'm pleased he has won a Group race at three."

A clash with recent King's Stand Stakes winner Battaash looks to be on the cards for A'Ali, with Crisford pointing towards the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood next for the Society Rock colt.

He added: "He will head to Goodwood now for the King George, as there are not many places to go, then we will look at the Nunthorpe.

"It was a really good race today though, as there were some proper horses in there and he was taking on the older horses. He had to be at his best today and he was."