Threat set July Cup mission under Oisin Murphy

Threat will take his chance in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket rather than head to France this weekend.

Trainer Richard Hannon had earmarked Sunday's seven-furlong Prix Jean Prat for last year's Gimcrack winner - but he has had a change of heart.

Threat finished fifth to Palace Pier over a mile in the St James's Palace Stakes on his only outing to date this season.

Hannon told his website www.richardhannonracing.co.uk: "As long as there are no last-minute glitches, the plan is for Threat to take his chance in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

"We were originally looking at the Prix Jean Prat in France. But the ground there is very soft at the moment, and I don't really want to run him on that surface in what looks a hot little race.

"That's not to say the July Cup is any easier, but I just think the drop back to six furlongs might be just what he needs, and he hasn't got much to find with Golden Horde - and he'll be favourite - so it makes sense to have a crack at this prize.

"Threat has always been a very good horse and he ran a great race in the St James's Palace Stakes, where he showed plenty of speed but didn't quite get home on the ground, and we're forecast good weather at the weekend - which will really suit him.

"He's come out of Ascot in great shape, and might even come on for it a little bit as well. Oisin Murphy maintains the ride."