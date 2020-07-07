Romola surprise winner of Pipalong Stakes

Romola stepped up on her belated seasonal reappearance to gain a Listed success in the Weatherbys TBA Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract.

The daughter of Pivotal benefited from a run last month at Kempton, and from the rain that fell at the West Yorkshire track, to come out on top.

Ryan Moore kept Sir Michael Stoute's charge covered up in midfield - as Natalie's Joy, Lady Bowthorpe and Posted race handily - and waited until the straight to make his move.

Romola (11-1) came with her challenge at the business end and battled on gamely to win by a length from Iconic Choice. Salayel was another length back in third place.

Owners Cheveley Park Stud won this race 12 months ago with Exhort but were not expecting Romola to give them back-to-back victories.

"That was fantastic - we were thrilled," said Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson.

"We were hoping to run into a place, but she progressed most positively since Kempton. She certainly did the business.

"She's a grand little filly - and it's back-to-back wins, having won it last year with Exhort. It's been a good race for us. We've won it with the likes of Red Bloom and Chorist in the past.

"We've not given further plans a thought. The ground may have helped her.

"If that is going to be a factor, and she likes soft conditions, we'll put her way and maybe find a Group Three or Group Two abroad or something along those lines."