Ricetta represents Juddmonte team at York

Franconia was ruled out of the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes with a dirty scope on Wednesday, but owner Khalid Abdullah still has two very promising fillies lining up at York in Ricetta and Pocket Square.

Frankie Dettori will be on the short-priced favourite Ricetta, having already chosen to ride Franconia's John Gosden-trained stablemate when declarations were published on Tuesday for the Group Three contest.

Abdullah's silks will also be sported by Roger Charlton's Pocket Square, a winner at this level in France last season.

Teddy Grimthorpe, Abdullah's racing manager said; "Unfortunately Franconia has scoped dirty so can't run.

"Luckily we have two others. Ricetta has won twice at Newmarket, stepping up in trip.

"She seems to have come to hand well this year and has improved each time - she deserves to take her chance.

"Roger's filly had a tooth removed in the spring, which is why she's slower to come out. With that, she's been behind - but she's progressed well, and the form of her Deauville win looks useful, and we're pleased to get her back on track."

Grimthorpe is also chairman of the race committee at York - and while he is pleased racing is returning to the Knavesmire, he admits it will not be quite the same with no crowd as social-distancing measures continue to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "I'm looking forward to going back to York, but I'll be glad when a lot more people are allowed to come to York - it's going to be strange.

"We live in hope they might be there in August."

Pocket Square had Gosden's Run Wild behind her in France.

Charlton said: "She had a couple of setbacks earlier in the year, and it's only just recently that we've got her back into full work.

"We're hoping she'll run well, but she should improve for the race."

Gosden has a second string to his bow in Lake Lucerne - one of two Godolphin-owned runners, along with Saeed bin Suroor's Dubai Love.

Rose Of Kildare (Mark Johnston), Albaflora (Ralph Beckett), Baarrij (William Haggas) and Golden Hind (David O'Meara) complete the line-up.