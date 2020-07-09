Donnacha O'Brien considers Nassau Stakes for Fancy Blue

Donnacha O'Brien is considering the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood for Fancy Blue after her victory in the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) at Chantilly.

While her next race has yet to be confirmed, O'Brien is leaning towards the Group One in which she would take on older fillies and mares at the end of this month.

"Fancy Blue has come out of her race well," said the County Tipperary handler.

"We're still not a hundred per cent sure where she will go next, but the Nassau at Goodwood is a strong possibility at the minute."

The daughter of Deep Impact gave the former jockey his first Classic triumph in his first season as a trainer with a gutsy performance to edge out Coronation Stakes winner Alpine Star and Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Peaceful last weekend.