Lord Glitters declared for the Summer Mile at Ascot

Last year's Queen Anne Stakes winner Lord Glitters is among 11 horses declared for the Betfred Summer Mile at Ascot.

David O'Meara's globe-trotting seven-year-old runs for the first time since finishing unplaced in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Santa Anita in November.

A quality field for Saturday's Group Two includes the Mark Johnston-trained Marie's Diamond, who was third in last month's renewal of the Queen Anne.

Marcus Tregoning's Mohaather, who had no luck in running when seventh, bids to put the record straight. Others from the same race are William Haggas's Skardu (eighth) and Duke Of Hazzard (13th), trained by Paul and Oliver Cole.

San Donato, trained by Roger Varian, is set to make his comeback after being absent since finishing third to Persian King in the French 2000 Guineas in 2019.

Richard Hannon is two-handed with Beat Le Bon and Urban Icon -while Bless Him, Lord Tennyson and Zaaki complete the field.