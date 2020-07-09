First Group win for Hollie Doyle aboard Dame Malliot

Hollie Doyle landed the first Group race of her career as Dame Malliot ran out a game winner of the Princess of Wales's Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

Fresh from a first Royal Ascot win last month, Doyle broke new ground at Group Two level with Ed Vaughan's charge, who had made good progress last season, winning at this level in France last August.

Doyle was not happy with the pace of the race at halfway and took up the running, before both Alounak and Communique headed her at one stage, yet despite drifting a little to the far side, Dame Malliot kept on finding for pressure.

Towards the finish the 8-1 chance was well on top, pulling two and a quarter lengths clear of last year's winner Communique.

Doyle said: "She was very fresh today and as she's a big-striding filly and she took such a hold, I was struggling to settle her.

"We weren't going quick and I had a big decision to make, but thankfully for my sake it worked out, otherwise I don't know what Ed would have said!

"She's a good filly. She's my first Group winner and to do it for Ed Vaughan and Mr (Anthony) Oppenheimer, it's excellent."

Vaughan said: "I didn't know what to make of it as early on they weren't going fast enough for her.

"Five out I thought she might get caught out on the ground, but she kept picking up.

"She's a good filly and holds a track record here. Frankie (Dettori) won a Group Two on her in France on heavy ground, but got off and said to never run her on that sort of ground again.

"We'll probably have to take on Mr Oppenheimer's other filly, Star Catcher, but I have got her in a Group One in Germany - but I'll leave it up to Mr Oppenheimer."