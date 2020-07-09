Rose of Kildare wins the Musidora Stakes for Johnston

Rose Of Kildare rallied in admirable fashion to take the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York.

Making a quick return on the back of finishing third at Epsom on Saturday, the Mark Johnston-trained filly defeated some unexposed types to land the Group Three honours.

Franny Norton had Rose Of Kildare out in front from the start and set a steady pace before the tempo increased in the straight.

She was soon headed by Dubai Love and Ricetta, but Rose Of Kildare (7-1) found more in the final furlong to go on again and win by two and a half lengths.

Albaflora (8-1) stuck on well to grab second, with the 13-8 favourite Ricetta third.

Norton said: "It was a good performance, because it was a quick turnaround from Epsom, where she ran very well.

"She hit a bit of a flat spot, but she picked up again and ran right to the line."

The filly was bought for 3,000 euros by Johnston's son and assistant, Charlie.

He said: "She's taken us on an incredible journey and one we're so proud of, really.

"We're very fortunate to train for some of the most influential and powerful owners in racing - but at the same time, to have a syndicate of 20 owners with a filly like this is fantastic.

"We left Germany very frustrated - she should have won the German Guineas. When the Epsom race cut up we felt we had to run, because it was another good opportunity for black type.

"We left Epsom kicking ourselves a bit, thinking we shouldn't have run, because we knew she'd improve for a mile and a quarter- and this was a good race for her. But as we always say, they are racehorses and they're there for racing.

"She pulled it out of the fire today. There's not a lot of her, and when we weighed her on Sunday morning we were hesitant to bring her here - but she's very, very tough.

"I'm not sure where we'll go. She's won three Group Threes now, so we have to go up in class - I'm trying to rack my brains for a Group Two at this kind of trip against her own sex.

"Do we look at the Nassau (at Goodwood)? I don't know. She owes us nothing, and we'll get home and enjoy today."

Johnston senior was at Newmarket, where he told ITV Racing: "(That's) absolutely fantastic. We ran her at Epsom last Saturday and then regretted it, because it looked like she clearly wanted further.

"We said we should have saved her for the Musidora - and we thought, why not, let's run her in the Musidora.

"We ran her in the Guineas and we took her for the German Guineas - which had been her target all along - and she was very unlucky there.

"One of the owners in the partnership said he wished we had her in the German Oaks. We looked at that. It's a 50,000 euro supplement, but we won't rule it out. It's the sort of thing she could win, and to get a Group One would be fantastic."

Sardinia Sunset made it third time lucky with a Listed success in the EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes at York.

Runner-up on her racecourse debut at Newmarket in early June, Roger Varian's youngster was last seen finishing fourth behind American challenger Campanelle in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

With that form boosted by the subsequent success of the third, Caroline Dale, Sardinia Sunset was the 10-11 favourite to open her account - and while odds-on backers might have been sweating at halfway, she knuckled down well in the rain-softened ground to prevail by a length from Furlong Factor.

Winning jockey Jason Watson said: "She hit a bit of flat spot halfway through the race, but she's got a good attitude and toughed it out.

"She kind of went from struggling to quickening, and all of sudden she was bang there in front - I probably got there a bit sooner than I would have liked in the end.

"She's still green, because it's only her third run, (but) I think this track has suited her. She could potentially get six furlongs, as she relaxed quite well there today."

Mr Carpenter was a shock 100-1 winner of the New Sporting Life App Handicap for trainer Tim Easterby and jockey Cam Hardie.

The son of Mastercraftsman was making his first start for the Malton maestro, having changed hands for 15,000 guineas last October following five starts for David Lanigan.

Tackling a mile and a half for the first time, Mr Carpenter travelled smoothly into contention and held Sweet Celebration at bay by a neck, with hot favourite Fox Vardy a close-up third.

"It wasn't a surprise to me - I thought he was a very nice horse," said Easterby.

"He'd worked nicely. I didn't even look to see what price he was - I should have had £20 on him!

"We thought he wanted a bit of juice in the ground. He travelled lovely, and I'm not shocked that he ran well."

Social-distancing measures meant veteran part-owner Brian Valentine had to watch his winner come in from the steps adjacent to the parade ring.

But he said: "I don't mind a winner here anywhere, crowd or no crowd. I've had one winner here before.

"I'm still shocked, to be honest - it's my biggest surprise in racing in 40 years."

Another leading Yorkshire-based trainer Kevin Ryan claimed the first race of the new season on the Knavesmire, with Black Caspian landing the opening Sky Vegas Handicap under Kevin Stott.

Fourth on his seasonal reappearance and handicap debut at Doncaster last month, the 14-1 shot raised his game in first-time cheek-pieces to score by a neck from Entrancing.

Ryan said: "It was a good performance. Last year he was just a bit of a big baby - even today he was on and off the bridle.

"He was tough, and I'd say he'll learn an awful lot from that run today again. He's the type of horse who'll be a work in progress.

"It's wonderful to be back at York."

Simon and Ed Crisford's 15-8 favourite Cape Cavalli impressed in division one of the Sky Bet Safer Gambling Handicap, with James Doyle doing the steering.