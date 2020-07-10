Pinatubo drops in trip for Prix Jean Prat

Pinatubo bids to get back to winning ways after a couple of near misses when he goes for the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on Sunday.

Last year's champion European two-year-old has just fallen short in both the 2000 Guineas and the St James's Palace Stakes.

Those races were over a mile and connections of the Charlie Appleby-trained colt are dropping him down to seven furlongs in the hope of him regaining winning ways. Four of his six victories were over that trip in 2019.

Appleby also saddles Well Of Wisdom in a field of 11 for the Group One.

Other British-based challengers are Roger Varian's Jersey Stakes winner Molatham, Ralph Beckett's Kinross and Malotru from Marco Botti's Newmarket stable.

Aidan O'Brien is two-handed with Lope Y Fernandez and Arizona while Wooded, Alson, Kenway and Tropbeau make up the list of runners.

Earthlight, owned by Godolphin and trained by Andre Fabre, makes his seasonal debut in the Listed Prix Kistena on the same card rather than take on Pinatubo.

The son of Shamardal won all his five starts as a two-year-old, culminating in the Middle Park Stakes.

Martyn Meade's Lingfield novice winner Additional is the only UK raider in an eight-string field.