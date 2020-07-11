Barry Geraghty announces shock retirement from racing

Barry Geraghty has announced he is retiring from racing after 24 years in the saddle.

The 40-year-old has ridden over 650 career winners, including 43 Cheltenham Festival successes and has twice been winning jockey in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, as well as riding Monty's Pass to victory at the 2003 Grand National.

A big thank you to my Family Friends and Everyone who has supported me over the last 24 years tonight I am happy to say I am announcing my retirement.... I’ve been blessed to have had a wonderful career and I’m looking to what the future holds....🎉🤩👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/UoD5HKfN3k — Barry Geraghty (@BarryJGeraghty) July 11, 2020

Geraghty, famous for riding multiple winners for owner JP McManus, suffered a broken leg on the eve of the 2019 Grand National which resulted in a lengthy absence.

He announced his retirement in a post on Twitter, writing: "A big thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has supported me over the last 24 years.

"Tonight I am happy to say I am announcing my retirement. I've been blessed to have had a wonderful career and I'm looking to what the future holds."

In the 2019-20 jumps season, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Geraghty rode 25 winners from 88 rides, including five victories at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival.