Manuela De Vega team eye King George at Ascot

Manuela De Vega could return to Group One company in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot later this month, providing conditions are suitable.

The prestigious 12-furlong contest on July 25 is under consideration for the Lope De Vega filly who is unbeaten in two starts this season.

Having gained her first win since October 2018 in the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock on her seasonal bow, Manuela De Vega returned to the Merseyside track earlier this month to lift the Group Two Lancashire Oaks.

Trainer Ralph Beckett said: "She came out of the Lancashire Oaks really well, but we haven't made a final decision where she goes next. We are going to have to run at Group One level now, but it is a joy to see her step forward the way she has.

"If we were going to get a wet forecast, we would certainly consider the King George, but we would need some rain. On that Monday we would need some encouragement that the forecast would come our way.

"She is a straightforward filly to train so if we have to wait because the ground isn't right, then so be it."

Plans remain fluid for stablemate Antonia De Vega who was forced to miss an intended outing in last week's Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket after suffering a minor setback.

Beckett added: "She has got a problem with a splint which is really vexing us. The rain we had at Newmarket would have really suited her which is shame.

"I was delighted for Ed Vaughan winning the race with Dame Malliot as he used to work for me."