Prix Morny date for Dandalla

The Prix Morny at Deauville is next on the agenda for Dandalla following her tenacious victory at Newmarket last week.

Karl Burke's Newcastle maiden winner blew her rivals away when stepped up in class for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and was the hot favourite to complete her hat-trick in the Group Two Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on the July course.

While not as visually impressive as on her previous outing, Dandalla displayed a willing attitude to see off fellow Nick Bradley Racing-owned filly Fev Rover by a head, with Burke revealing afterwards his runner had spiked a temperature a week before the race.

"It has to be right up there with the best results we've had," said Bradley.

"Dandalla has lost a bit more weight than she did after the race at Royal Ascot. Ascot was a cakewalk for her and it wasn't the other day, but we're putting that down to her not being quite right beforehand.

"Since the race a few people have said she'd have got beat in another few strides, but I don't agree - I felt she was always just doing enough to hold Fev Rover at bay.

"We're in no rush with her now, we'll give her a bit of time and aim for the Prix Morny in the middle of August - hopefully she'll be back to her best by then."

Dandalla, who is part-owned by the trainer's wife Elaine Burke, has attracted plenty of interest from prospective buyers, but she looks set to remain in the Nick Bradley Racing colours for the foreseeable future.

"I think we've said no to everybody, at this stage - we're not planning to sell," Bradley added.

The Richard Fahey-trained Fev Rover faced a big step up in class on Friday, having filled the runner-up spot in a novice auction race at Doncaster on her only previous start.

However, her performance came as no surprise to connections.

Bradley said: "Richard told me beforehand that she'd win, but I thought he was pulling my leg!

"We won't her back too quickly, either. The race I've got my eye on is the Princess Margaret at Ascot (July 26), but I'm sure there'll be other options and we'll see where we end up.

"There have been a few offers for her as well, but we said we'd keep her and try to win a Group One - whether she will or not, we'll have to see, but that's the plan."