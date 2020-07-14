Marco Botti mulling over plans for Malotru

Marco Botti will mull over the options for Malotru after his fine effort in Group One company in France on Sunday.

A Group Three winner in Italy last season and a Listed victor at Lingfield in February, the three-year-old colt put up a career best when third to Pinatubo in the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs at Deauville.

The Group Two Hungerford Stakes over a similar distance at Newbury is a possible aim for the son of Casamento, while Botti would love to try his charge over a mile in America.

"He ran a blinder. Going into the race I knew he was going to run well, but it turned out to be a very hot Group One. He didn't disgrace himself," said Botti.

"He found his conditions - fast ground - and seven furlongs seems to be his ultimate trip.

"We don't know where we are going next. A race he could go for is the Hungerford Stakes, but we haven't got a major plan at the moment.

"The owner lives in America and we always thought we'd take a chance over there. We think he'd stay a mile there.

"At the moment, due to the travelling issues, it's not easy to plan and go abroad.

"He will get a mile there over two bends and fast ground. It would be ideal for him."

Botti feels Malotru would not stay a mile on European tracks.

"I think we will struggle to get him over a mile in Europe. It might be a step too far," said the Newmarket-based handler.

"There aren't many races at seven furlongs and the ground has to be good to fast. Going through the autumn when the going gets soft, it won't be for him.

"He's a good horse and was unlucky at Newcastle (Pavilion Stakes). He has proved he is definitely up to Group Two level."