Twassol to step up in trip at Ascot or Goodwood

Owen Burrows is weighing up targets at Ascot and Goodwood for his impressive Woodcote Stakes winner Twaasol.

Unbeaten in two outings, Burrows is keen to step the son of Adaay up to seven furlongs after his victory in a race won by Pinatubo last year.

The Vintage Stakes at Goodwood was mentioned in the immediate aftermath but with no penalty to carry, the Ascot Pat Eddery Stakes on July 25 is another option.

"It will either be the Vintage or a seven-furlong Listed race at Ascot on King George day, the Pat Eddery," said Burrows.

"We'll have a look at both. He's come out of Epsom fine and the form is standing up. The horse he beat at Windsor (Zamaani) won on Monday and Clive Cox's horse (Supremacy, sixth) has come out and won impressively.

"He's not the biggest, but he's not tiny. Obviously he's a more than capable two-year-old, so we'll try to make hay this year."

He added: "His dam won over a mile and a half and she's a half-sister to Kool Kompany. There's a bit of everything in there. I mentioned to Martin (Harley) before Windsor he'd be better over seven so I think we got away with it at Epsom - not being a big field helped, but he did it well in the end."