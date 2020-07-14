David Crosse injured in fall at Southwell

David Crosse was taken to hospital following a fall in a two-mile handicap chase at Southwell.

The jump jockey suffered a tumble at the third-last fence on the Jean-Rene Auvray-trained Knockmaole Boy when still travelling well despite being at the rear of the field.

"He had a fall in the first race and was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for further observation," said clerk of the course Paul Barker.

"He was conscious and I spoke to him in the ambulance before he left for the hospital."