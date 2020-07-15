Glorious Goodwood goal for Hukum

Royal Ascot winner Hukum has fully recovered after striking into himself in victory and is likely to head to Goodwood.

Owen Burrows' lightly-raced grey beat Kipps in the King George V Stakes, but celebrations were tempered as he returned with a minor injury.

Back in full work again, Burrows is keen to for him to gain more experience before he steps up in class.

"Hukum is fine, thankfully, where he got struck into has healed fine and he's back in strong work now," said Burrows.

"There's a three-year-old handicap at Goodwood in two weeks, over a mile and a half, which we've earmarked for the moment.

"He went up to 97 after winning at Ascot. He lacks a bit of experience still, so why not give him another shot at a handicap - God willing, he's better than that.

"It will be a good experience for him. It's not a definite, but it's what we are looking at for the minute. I've got Angus Gold (owner's racing manager) down this week and we'll have a catch up."