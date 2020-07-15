Ed Dunlop pondering plan for Red Verdon

Ed Dunlop will consider options at home and abroad for Red Verdon following his big-race triumph in France on Tuesday.

It is over four years since the chestnut finished sixth in the Investec Derby at Epsom and fourth in the Irish equivalent, before just missing out on Group One glory in the Grand Prix de Paris, run that year at Saint-Cloud.

But the well-travelled seven-year-old proved he is no back number when landing a Listed prize at Doncaster a month ago and looked even better in claiming the most lucrative prize of his career in the Group Two Prix Maurice de Nieuil at ParisLongchamp under Frankie Dettori.

Dunlop said: "He arrived back home this (Wednesday) lunchtime and he's in good form.

"It was a great day and and while it's a strange thing to say, it was a good day for the veterans - I include myself in that, along with the horse, the owner (Ronald Arculli) and the jockey!

"Australia obviously didn't work out last year - he doesn't seem to have had much luck down there. It's great he's come back so well and I was delighted for everyone involved yesterday."

Considering future plans, the Newmarket handler added: "He can still quicken well, for an older horse. I'm sure he'd be all right over a mile and a half, he's winning over a mile and six and we can look at races over two miles as well.

"We'll look at races like the Irish St Leger in September and the Ebor at York next month and I'm sure there will be other options abroad for him.

"We haven't really discussed where we're going next - we'll speak to the owner and make a plan."