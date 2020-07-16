Spencer cleared for weekend return

Former champion jockey Jamie Spencer has been given the all-clear to resume race-riding at the weekend.

The Classic-winning rider has been out of action since the middle of April, after breaking his hip during an accident on the gallops in Newmarket.

Spencer, 40, sustained the injury when a David Simcock-trained two-year-old he was partnering spooked and slipped over close to the gallops on Warren Hill.

Writing in his Unibet blog, Spencer said: "It has been a long three months since I suffered my injury on April 17, but I am delighted to say that I passed all the relevant tests on Wednesday afternoon and I have been cleared to return this weekend.

"Dr Jerry Hill, the BHA's Chief Medical Adviser, has seen the reports, and also spoke to my consultant earlier in the week, and he is happy for me to book rides as of now.

"My recovery has been slow and sometimes frustrating and getting the balance right as regards training versus the pain levels has been interesting and challenging, but thankfully I have now reached the point I targeted from the morning after surgery."

Spencer, who had ridden five winners on the all-weather this year before racing was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, paid thanks to the team helping him make a full recovery from his injury.

He added: "I have been very fortunate that I have had a great team advising and encouraging me from day one of the injury.

"They range from Andrew Carrothers, my surgeon, to Kevin Hunt, my physio, and Ross Hollinworth, who has been a massive help training me at Sir Peter O'Sullevan House, which is an amazing set-up, especially with their hydro pool.

"So, after satisfying the necessary X-ray and fitness tests, and the general medical, I am pleased to report that I have been cleared to return to race-riding this weekend."