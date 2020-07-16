Magical Memory facing key scan

Connections of multiple Group race-winning sprinter Magical Memory will make a decision later this month regarding his potential retirement.

The gelded son of Zebedee had been on course to make his first start in more than two years at last month's Guineas Festival at Newmarket until aggravating an old leg injury.

With an initial scan showing the leg had yet to heal, the Charlie Hills-trained eight-year-old could have time called on his career should there continue to be no signs of improvement.

Magical Memory shot to prominence in the 2015 Stewards' Cup at Goodwood before adding three Pattern race victories to his name, including two the following year in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket and the Duke Of York Stakes.

Sam Hoskins, racing manager to owners Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, said: "Magical Memory was supposed to run at Newmarket's Guineas meeting, having been off for two years.

"He was working so well with the likes of Khaadem, but then he was found to be slightly lame in the same leg he injured previously - three days before declaration.

"He had one scan at the end of last month and the leg still wasn't quite there and he will have another one in the next fortnight. If there is any risk there at all we will retire him."

Although Magical Memory failed to beat a rival when last sighted, Hoskins was confident he still had plenty more to offer ahead of meeting with his latest setback.

Hoskins added: "We were looking forward to having fun in some of those big handicaps with him as he had been eased a few pounds by the handicapper and the signs were still there before his setback that he was enjoying it.

"He doesn't owe us anything, though, and he has been an honourable servant. We are not going to force him to race again - the leg has got to be better for him to do so."