And now Ubettabelieveit as Nigel Tinkler wins National Stakes

Ubettabelieveit was an easy winner of the Listed National Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening for Nigel Tinkler and Oisin Murphy.

The son of Kodiac took his record to two from three after outclassing his rivals in the style of a good juvenile at odds of 13-8.

Held up on the outside of the field by Murphy, he was towed into the race by front runner Deliver The Dream but was noticeably travelling best of all some way out.

There was only going to be one winner when he hit the front and Murphy pushed him out from his toiling rivals.

Wings Of A Dove (22-1) ran on for second, but she wasn't in the same league as the winner who won by a comfortable one-and-a-half lengths.

The big disappointment was 11-10 favourite Eye Of Heaven for Mark Johnston, with Frankie Dettori soon accepting his fate and he eased him home in last position.

Tinkler told Racing TV: "When he gets into overdrive he just goes. He probably got there too soon tonight but we're very happy.

"[Oisin] said don't run him too often, he was keen to post but he's got a good attitude.

"He'll probably go to York for the Roses Stakes next and he'll probably run only twice more this season."

That likely target is the Listed Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York's Sky Bet Ebor meeting, won last year by Alligator Alley.