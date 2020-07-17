Nando Parrado ruled out of Prix Robert Papin

Royal Ascot hero Nando Parrado will miss an intended appearance in France this weekend after suffering a minor setback on Friday morning.

A shock 150-1 winner of the Coventry Stakes at last month's showpiece meeting, Clive Cox's juvenile was set for a fascinating clash with Michael Bell's Norfolk Stakes victor The Lir Jet in the Group Two Prix Robert Papin.

However, Nando Parrado will not be making the journey to Chantilly.

Cox said: "I'm afraid Nando pulled out a bit sore this morning. It's a huge disappointment, but we know we've got a serious horse on our hands and we just can't take the risk.

"It's just bad timing more than anything, but we can't take him to France for a Group Two when he's just not 100 per cent."

Asked whether his charge could travel to France for next month's Prix Morny at Deauville, the trainer added: "We'll see. I don't think it's anything too major - I'm hopeful he'll be alright in a few days.

"We think he's a horse with a very bright future."

In Nando Parrado's absence, The Lir Jet appears to have an excellent opportunity to double his Group Two tally against just three rivals.

Ventura Tormenta has been supplemented by Richard Hannon and Middleham Park Racing off the back of finishing fifth in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket last week, with Axdavali and Tiger Tanaka the other contenders.

There is plenty of British interest in the Group One Prix d'Ispahan on the same card, with Cox's Positive, Simon and Ed Crisford's Century Dream, the Charlie Hills-trained Pogo and Stormy Antarctic from Ed Walker's yard all part of an eight-strong field.

The home team includes Andre Fabre's Persian King and Freddy Head's Motamarris.