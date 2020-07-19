Queen Jo Jo stars in Summer Stakes

Queen Jo Jo lunged late to claim a last-gasp victory in the William Hill Summer Fillies' Stakes at York.

Kevin Ryan's four-year-old won a Listed prize at Nottingham last season, before being placed in Group-race company in Ireland, and made a most encouraging return to action when touched off by Liberty Beach in a Listed event at Haydock last month.

However, having disappointed on her latest visit to Ireland for the Greenlands Stakes three weeks ago, the daughter of Gregorian was a largely unconsidered 25-1 shot for this Group Three prize in the hands of Sam James.

With most of the action taking place down the centre and on the far side of the track, Breathtaking Look looked set to deliver for Stuart Williams after fighting her way to the lead.

Making her challenge against the stands rail, Queen Jo Jo was out of camera shot until the dying strides - but finished with a rattle to deny Breathtaking Look by a neck.

Adam Ryan, assistant to his father, said: "I can't really tell you much about the last couple of furlongs, because I couldn't see her!

"She had a great comeback run at Haydock, but for whatever reason she didn't fire in Ireland - there were no excuses for her, really.

"She was fit and well coming here and she has a great attitude - she'll lay down and die for you. Sam didn't want to gun her early doors and you might have been worried she was too far back, but she's really picked up well.

"It's great for Steve Parkin and Roger Peel (owners) as she'll be a good commodity as a broodmare now she's a Listed and Group Three winner."