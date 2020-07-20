Onassis to return to France and step up in class

A step up in class and a return to France could be on the agenda for this year's Sandringham Stakes winner Onassis.

Reunited with Hayley Turner, the Dubawi filly added to her Royal meeting success when bouncing back from defeat at Epsom to land the Listed Prix de Bagatelle at Chantilly on Sunday.

Trainer Charlie Fellowes said: "Things didn't go right at Epsom for her, but going round a bend over a mile, she showed her true colours again and she looked very smart and made a decent field look average.

"Now she has won some big black type, we can step her up in class and have a look at some nice races and see if we can have some fun.

"There is a Group Three in France at Deauville called the Prix de Lieurey in about five weeks' time. That would fit in really well, so we could have a look at that as an option."

Fellowes will only let Chiefofchiefs take his chance in the Unibet Stewards' Cup at Goodwood on Saturday week if conditions are suitable.

The Newmarket handler has earmarked the prestigious six-furlong prize on August 1 as the next port of call for the evergreen seven-year-old.

Fellowes said: "We are aiming Chiefofchiefs at the Stewards' Cup.

"He will only run though if there is plenty of rain, as the six furlongs at Goodwood is sharp enough.

"If there is not enough juice in the ground it won't suit him."

The Ayr Gold Cup in September has been identified as an alternative option by Fellowes for Chiefofchiefs, ahead of a potential outing in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October.

He said: "If he doesn't go to Goodwood, we will give him a little holiday and go for the Ayr Gold Cup. He will definitely get in the race off his mark.

"There will be a big field and a strong pace and there should be cut in the ground at that time of year.

"If he was to win something like that, we could then be really ambitious and look at the Champions Sprint at Ascot at the end of the year, as we know he likes Ascot and he is likely to get soft ground then."