Earthlight still in Goodwood mix

Options for Earthlight's next destination are open - with a step up to a mile for the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood not totally dismissed.

Andre Fabre's colt is still unbeaten in six races, but a setback in the spring forced him to miss the French 2000 Guineas.

He reappeared over six furlongs in a Listed race on the same Deauville card that saw Pinatubo win the Prix Jean Prat and both sons of Shamardal are owned by Godolphin.

With Pinatubo not in contention for what looks likely to be a red-hot Sussex Stakes, Earthlight would be a fascinating addition to the likes of Siskin, Kameko, Mohaather and Circus Maximus.

"We haven't totally decided yet. He could go to Goodwood, but if not he will go for the Maurice de Gheest," said Fabre.

"He's very fast and looks a real sprinter, but I'm convinced that he can go further.

"I think it was a good decision to split him and Pinatubo up last time and it will be up to Sheikh Mohammed where he runs."

Fabre's string is in excellent form at present, and in the Deep Impact filly Harajuku and Qous, the first foal out of dual Arc winner Treve, he has two extremely exciting prospects.

"Harajuku is a very nice filly with a lovely action and a good attitude," he said reflecting on her debut success.

"I'll step her up gradually, she'll probably go to Deauville but the first Group Three comes too soon and then there's the Prix du Calvados, a Group Two, so we'll see how the ground is as she'll prefer good ground. She might go for that or she could just go for a conditions race.

"Qous had always shown up well in the mornings, but he'd just had little problems. He looks sure to win a black-type race.

"He was ready to run at the end of his two-year-old season, but had another little setback. It wasn't that we kept him back or he was slow to come to hand

"It's nice for Treve to get a winner. She was winning at two and still running in the Arc at five - just a remarkable filly."