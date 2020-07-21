Gordon Stakes for Khalifa Sat

Shock Investec Derby runner-up Khalifa Sat may head for the John Guest Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood next week.

Andrew Balding's charge was sent off a 50-1 shot at Epsom earlier this month, but ran with huge credit to finish five and a half lengths behind all-the-way victor Serpentine.

Khalifa Sat had previously won the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes over 11 furlongs at Goodwood on his seasonal bow, and he could now tackle a mile and a half back at the Sussex track in Group Three company.

Balding said: "There's a possibility he could run in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood next week, depending on how he comes through a bit of work later in the week.

"He's well, and the Gordon Stakes would be the intention.

"He's just a lovely horse to have in the yard."

Balding's stable star Kameko is also set for a Goodwood outing in what is shaping up to be a vintage renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Kameko landed the 2000 Guineas on his seasonal reappearance, but did not appear to stay 12 furlongs when finishing a creditable fourth in the Derby.

He is now due to revert to his Classic-winning trip of a mile in a race which could also feature Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Siskin, Queen Anne winner Circus Maximus and Mohaather, who bounced back from a luckless Royal meeting run to lift the Summer Mile in some style last time.

Balding added: "He's good, he'll do a bit of work later in the week - and if all is well after that, it's all systems go for next week.

"It does look a very good race - but it should be,because it is the Sussex Stakes.

"It will be fascinating to see him take on Siskin, Circus Maximus and Marcus (Tregoning's) horse (Mohaather) - and I'm sure there will be one or two others too.

"It looks like being a great race."