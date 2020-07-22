Ger Lyons to take patient approach with Even So

Ger Lyons will employ a patient approach with his Irish Oaks winner Even So.

Following the Coolmore-owned filly's unexpected Classic success last weekend, Lyons is already looking forward to next season for her.

"There's no plan at the moment for Even So - she's out in the paddock with Yaxeni and Lemista and she'll be there all of this week at the very least to help her get over her exertions," he said.

"We'll look at where similar horses will go.

"I'm not a big fan of going to France, because it's not as easy for me to get there as it is the guys from Newmarket. We can only fly - which is extortionate."

Targets in Britain may be on the agenda, though.

Lyons added: "The initial thinking was to find a little prep and head for Ascot.

"There's obviously the Yorkshire Oaks, but I wouldn't be in a rush to take on Love - without talking to connections they let all of their horses take each other on, but I don't think I need to do that with her.

"A real plan hasn't been made, but her real career could kick in at four because there's a good programme for the older fillies."

Lemista took her winning streak for Lyons' County Meath yard to four in the Kilboy Estate Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday - scoring in the colours of Peter Brandt for the first time.

Lyons added: "Lemista is a great filly. It was a big decision to sell her for David Spratt.

"She's winning over a trip shorter than I think is her best, and on ground quicker than I think she wants.

"If you could see her and Even So work on the gallops you'd be scratching your head, but they turn it on on the track. They lead the baby two-year-olds on the gallops."

Lemista had Even So behind her in third when she began this season with a Group Three win at Naas back in March.

Lyons said: "The day she won the Park Express we were speculatively black-type hunting, but Chris Hayes rode her and told us we were under-estimating her.

"I don't think she's an (Irish) St Leger type - I have Nickajack Cave for that,who won the Saval Beg. You could run Even So over a mile and six, or Yaxeni.

"Lemista and Even So will keep to 12 or 10 furlongs, but I wouldn't bring them back to a Matron (over a mile).

"Heliac is another lovely filly - while not quite a Group One filly, she's in the Vintage Tipple (at Gowran) this weekend, a Group Three."