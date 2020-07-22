Nazeef heading to France over Goodwood

Nazeef will aim to add to her six-race winning streak in the Prix Rothschild at Deauville, as long as travel arrangements prove feasible.

John Gosden's filly has been a revelation this season, winning a Listed race at Kempton, the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot and the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

The Group One in France on August 2 is her preferred next target - but should any problems arise, next week's Nassau Stakes at Goodwood is in reserve.

"We're looking at the Prix Rothschild in Deauville, but we are just going to look at the Nassau as well in case we can't get to France for any reason," said owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum's racing manager, Angus Gold.

"The first priority has always been Deauville, but she'll probably be in the Nassau.

"I'm sure one day she'll go over 10 furlongs, but the thinking was to stay at a mile for the time being. That does depend on the travel arrangements, though, if we are struggling to get anyone over to Deauville with her.

"We thought she'd be Group class this year, but you can only hope they win a Group One - you don't expect them to.

"We knew she had a lot more to give and she's rewarded us in spades. She's got ability, is very good looking and has a fantastic attitude - which counts for an awful lot.

"It's a strong combination."