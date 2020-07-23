Big guns in Sussex Stakes frame at Goodwood

Siskin, Mohaather and Kameko are on course to clash in an epic renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes after featuring among nine entries for the Group One showpiece at Goodwood next week.

The unbeaten Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Siskin has made just one previous visit to Britain when a dramatic late withdrawal from last September's Middle Park Stakes after becoming fractious in the stalls at Newmarket.

Ger Lyons' colt has an otherwise unblemished record, however, after returning with an emphatic Classic success at the Curragh last month.

He is due to face a field packed with classy opposition on Wednesday, headed by Andrew Balding's Qipco 2000 Guineas winner Kameko - set to return to a mile after finishing fourth as the beaten favourite in the Investec Derby.

Mohaather and Aidan O'Brien's dual Royal Ascot winner Circus Maximus - who was runner-up in this race 12 months ago to Too Darn Hot - lead the challenge against the three-year-olds.

The Classic generation is completed by Ballydoyle trio Wichita, neck runner-up to Kameko at Newmarket, Vatican City - who filled the same position behind Siskin at the Curragh - and Arizona.

Marcus Tregoning's stable star Mohaather restated his top-level claims with an impressive Group Two victory from the reopposing San Donato in this month's Betfred Summer Mile Stakes at Ascot.

San Donato's trainer Roger Varian is happy to take on Mohaather again, however.

"Yes, absolutely," he said.

"I think Goodwood will suit San Donato, and we're looking forward to it.

"He's come out of that Ascot Summer Mile bouncing, and I would anticipate in a nice bit of improvement - because that was his first run for 16 or 17 months.

"He's an exciting horse for the rest of the year and beyond, I hope."

O'Brien has also entered Lancaster House, who was second to Romanised in the Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.