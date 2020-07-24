Magical heads Curragh field in Tattersalls Gold Cup

Last year's winner Magical is the star attraction among six horses declared for the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday.

Aidan O'Brien's mare was a brilliant winner of the 10-furlong Group One last season and was last seen adding a fifth top-level success to her record in the Pretty Polly Stakes four weeks ago.

Magical also had the option of taking on old foe Enable in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, but connections elected to keep her at home and she will be red-hot favourite to become the first horse to claim back-to-back renewals of the Tattersalls Gold Cup since So You Think (2011 and 2012).

O'Brien also saddles Sir Dragonet and Armory in a race he has already won on a record eight occasions, while his son Joseph is represented by Buckhurst, who claimed his third course and distance win in last month's Alleged Stakes.

Jessica Harrington's Leo De Fury steps up in class after winning the Group Two Mooresbridge Stakes, with last year's Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song lining up with something to prove for Dermot Weld.

The Moyglare Stud Farm-owned filly was a disappointing sixth behind Leo De Fury here last month and was pulled up on her latest outing in the Munster Oaks at Cork after slipping on the first bend.

Moyglare's Fiona Craig said: "It's great to have a filly capable of running in races like this. Magical is an unbelievable mare and will be a tough nut to crack, but we've kept 'Search' in training to run her, so we'll give it a go.

"I think she probably needed the run in the Mooresbridge and then we went to Cork on a fact-finding mission ahead of this race and learnt nothing as the hind legs went from under her and she slipped up.

"She had a nice day out and she's been fine since. She can be her own worst enemy at times, but she's wearing a hood now and she does seem to quite like it, so hopefully that will help.

"We're keen to see how she gets on over this trip. If she tells us she needs to step back up we can do that, but we'll give it our best shot and see what happens."